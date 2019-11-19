|
Drago, John R
On November 13, 2019, John R. Drago, 83 of Wallingford passed away peacefully with his family and friends by his side. John was born in New Haven and grew up in Hamden, raising his family there until relocating to Wallingford with his wife, Carol, in the mid-1980's where he's resided ever since. John went to Hamden High School and graduated from Trinity College. He worked as a business management consultant which gave him the opportunity to visit many corners of the world, including Saudi Arabia. John appreciated art, architecture, history and politics. He was a fervent 'foodie', and enjoyed a good meal, which always included a good loaf of bread, followed by lively conversation about the goings-on of the day. He is survived by his wife Carol; his brother Michael of Leesburg, FL; his daughter Lisa of Phoenix, AZ; his daughter Pam and daughter-in-law Kerri, both of Seattle, WA; dear friends, Bill, Kathy and Doris, and many other friends and relatives. John was also quite fond of his many four legged 'grandchildren'. A private service was held on November 19th. For remembrance, please consider donating to The New Britain Museum of American Art or the Florence Griswold Museum. The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 20, 2019