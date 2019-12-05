|
Elliott, John R.
John R. Elliott of Branford died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Faith Bolvig Elliott. John was born March 8, 1947 in Pennsylvania, son of the late Rowland and Dorothy Rupp Elliott. He was the owner of Branford Rare Books for many years. Besides his wife John is survived by his cousins Nancy Buscaglia of Pennsylvania and Barbara Gouldey of Delaware.
Friends are invited to a memorial service Saturday afternoon at 3:00, with visitation from 2:00 – 3:00 at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the James Blackstone Memorial Library, 758 Main Street, Branford, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 6, 2019