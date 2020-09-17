1/
John R. Gregos Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregos Sr., John R.
78, of Valrico, Florida, died peacefully on September 12. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Anna Gregos, and two sisters, Marilyn Barba and Margaret Gregos. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Frances Gregos; his brother, Michael Gregos; son, John Gregos Jr. (Catherine); Stepsons Richard Beddow Jr. (Deborah) and Scott Beddow (Tonya); seven grandsons; one granddaughter; one great-granddaughter; aunt, Charlotte Madar; and nephew, Frankie Barba. He worked for Connecticut DOT, was member of CSEA, and retired after 27 years from the Tampa Tribune.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved