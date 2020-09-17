Gregos Sr., John R.

78, of Valrico, Florida, died peacefully on September 12. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Anna Gregos, and two sisters, Marilyn Barba and Margaret Gregos. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Frances Gregos; his brother, Michael Gregos; son, John Gregos Jr. (Catherine); Stepsons Richard Beddow Jr. (Deborah) and Scott Beddow (Tonya); seven grandsons; one granddaughter; one great-granddaughter; aunt, Charlotte Madar; and nephew, Frankie Barba. He worked for Connecticut DOT, was member of CSEA, and retired after 27 years from the Tampa Tribune.



