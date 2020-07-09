1/1
John R. "Jack" Knudsen
Knudsen, John R. "Jack"
John R. "Jack" Knudsen, age 89, of Madison, formerly of West Haven passed away on July 4, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Julia "Judy" Foster Knudsen. Jack was born in New Haven, son of the late John A. C. and Kathryn M. Knudsen. He was the father of Lynn Y. Knudsen of Madison and the late Kathryn A. Knudsen. He was also predeceased by his brother Thomas E. Knudsen. For many years, Jack was an active member of New Life Evangelical Free Church, West Haven. He was also a proud US Army Veteran. Prior to his retirement, Jack was employed by the town of Stratford, Board of Education, as a Principal.
All Services will be private in care of West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 9, 2020.
