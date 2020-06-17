John R. McManus
1949 - 2020
McManus, John R
John Robert McManus, 70, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Bridgeport Hospital. John was born in New Haven on June 26, 1949 and was the son of the late John B. and Josephine Angela Cartenuto McManus. He had worked various jobs, including at the Kennedy Center. John is survived by his sister-in-law Laura McManus, niece Amanda Alyse McManus (fiancé Dion Britton) and nephew Kyle Evan McManus. He was predeceased by his brother Brian McManus.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Friday, June 19th at 1 p.m. in All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven. There will be no visiting hours. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, has been entrusted with arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
All Saints Cemetery
