Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Elm Street
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 933-1217
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Elm Street
West Haven, CT 06516
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Elm Street
West Haven, CT 06516
John R. Phelps III Obituary
Phelps III, John R.
John R. Phelps III, age 58 of West Haven know to his closest friends as the (Big Burp) passed away peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital on November 21, 2019. Beloved brother of Kenneth W. Phelps. Family and friends may visit the Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm St., West Haven Monday evening November 25, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a service at 7. Interment will be private. To leave an online tribute or condolence, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 24, 2019
