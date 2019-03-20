Home

John R. Rolli


1941 - 2019
John R. Rolli Obituary
Rolli, John R.
John R. Rolli, 78, of Old Saybrook, died suddenly, March 17, 2019. John was born in New Haven, Jan. 6, 1941, son of the late John and Jennie Marchetto Rolli and resided in Hamden most of his life, and in Old Saybrook the last seven years. He was an inspector at FCD Fluid Control prior to retiring and served in the US Army. He is survived by a brother, Angelo L. (Rose Marie) Rolli, a niece, Lucille Canari, gr. nephew, Brendan John Canari, all of Clinton and nephew, John L. Rolli of Hamden. Friends are invited to a graveside service, Thursday at 11:30 in Beaverdale Mem. Park.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 20, 2019
