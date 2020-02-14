|
|
Rotteck, John R. "Jack"
John R. "Jack" Rotteck of Branford and East Hampton, husband to the late Carolyn Macdowall Rotteck, died peacefully February 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury.
Born August 22, 1943 in Derby to the late E. Raymond and Elizabeth Towne Rotteck, John was a 1961 graduate of Ansonia High School, then a member of the first graduating class from St. Raphael's School of Inhalation Therapy in 1967. He was a supervisor and retired as a Respitory Therapist at St. Raphael's Hospital in 2011. John also gratefully volunteered his time and knowledge of medicine and care to area schools, including Ansonia High, educating his son's classes on the effects of smoking. He earned a bachelor's degree from Quinnipiac College while working and raising his children along with Carolyn, who also was a Respitory Therapist.
Collecting stamps and singing were two of John's big interests. A lifetime member of the New Haven Philatelic Society, he enjoyed sharing his hobby with so many in this organization. John followed his parents' passion for barbershop, as he was a longtime member of the Elm City Chorus, which had served as the New Haven chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. Along with performing in several concerts, including many at Woolsey Hall, John appreciated their charitable work and fought to include women in their organization. He also greatly loved the Towne family reunions- which have annually occurred for over 130 years - and staying on Lake Bomoseen in Vermont.
John is survived by his children: Debi Rotteck of East Hampton, Leslie Deldin (Chris) of Milford, and Jeffrey Rotteck (Melissa) of Ansonia. John's greatest love was being the proud "Pow" of Christopher John (CJ), Samantha, Daniel, Madeline, and Benjamin. He's also survived by his sister, Susan Kitchens (Tim Zither) of Green Bay, WI; brother-in-law, Nick Cannata, and nieces Bethany Nimons (Jeff and daughter, Chloe) and Elyse Cannata. John was predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth Cannata.
Our family would like to thank Dr. Perrotti, Dr. Reed, and Dr. Kortmansky for their care of John. We also appreciate Dr. Tsao, Mary, Desiree, and the entire staff of Vitas, who gracefully cared for John over the last 7 months. In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to Vitas - 199 Park Road Ext., Suite 102, Middlebury, CT 06762, and the Branford Ambulance Service - 45 North Main St., Branford, CT 06405. And a special loving thank you to Kathy Briggs, who was there for both John and Carol til the end. We forever love you, Kathy.
Family and friends are welcome to gather for a memorial luncheon in John's honor @ La Luna Restaurant, 168 North Main St., Branford on Saturday, February 22 from 11-3 p.m. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 16, 2020