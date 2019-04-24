Home

Destefano, John Ralph
John Ralph Destefano, entered into eternal rest on March 31st in Daytona FL.
John was born in Newburg NY November 10, 1965. John lived an extraordinary life, his own way. Along the way he met many friends. John was predeceased by his loving mother Dolores, his loving sister Madeleine. John is survived by his loving Dad John Destefano, his uncle Ralph and wife Maureen. And many lifelong friends. Their will be a Catholic mass for John on Saturday, April 27th at 10:00 a.m. at St Mary's church, 212 Elizabeth St. Derby, CT 06418
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 25, 2019
