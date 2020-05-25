Soehnlein, John Raymond
John Raymond Soehnlein, 70, of Branford and Jensen Beach, FL, died suddenly Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was the son of the late Kunigunde and George Soehnlein of Kingston, NY. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years Carol Hargadon Soehnlein, his adored children Alison (Michael) Gaffney of Waxhaw, NC and Barry Soehnlein of Guilford. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Derek, Bridget and Kayla Gaffney and Katherine and Jacqueline Soehnlein. He was predeceased by his son Gregory, and brothers Frederick and George. John graduated with a BS from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute and received an MBA and MS in Engineering Management from the University of Bridgeport. He was retired from Sikorsky Aircraft. In retirement, he kept busy volunteering at The Shoreline Trolley Museum, Shubert Theater, Branford Community Garden, Westbrook Elks Veterans Committee in CT, and in FL at the Navy Seal Museum, the Lyric Theater, and Sea to Shore Alliance. He enjoyed pursuing his considerable talents in watercolor painting in FL and stone cutting at the Guilford Art Center. Time with his golfing buddies was one of his greatest joys, second only to time with his much loved family. Family was everything to him. He was greatly loved and will be missed by many.
Due to Corona virus, plans for a memorial service are on hold. Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the Branford Food Pantry (www.branfordfoodpantry.org/).
John Raymond Soehnlein, 70, of Branford and Jensen Beach, FL, died suddenly Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was the son of the late Kunigunde and George Soehnlein of Kingston, NY. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years Carol Hargadon Soehnlein, his adored children Alison (Michael) Gaffney of Waxhaw, NC and Barry Soehnlein of Guilford. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Derek, Bridget and Kayla Gaffney and Katherine and Jacqueline Soehnlein. He was predeceased by his son Gregory, and brothers Frederick and George. John graduated with a BS from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute and received an MBA and MS in Engineering Management from the University of Bridgeport. He was retired from Sikorsky Aircraft. In retirement, he kept busy volunteering at The Shoreline Trolley Museum, Shubert Theater, Branford Community Garden, Westbrook Elks Veterans Committee in CT, and in FL at the Navy Seal Museum, the Lyric Theater, and Sea to Shore Alliance. He enjoyed pursuing his considerable talents in watercolor painting in FL and stone cutting at the Guilford Art Center. Time with his golfing buddies was one of his greatest joys, second only to time with his much loved family. Family was everything to him. He was greatly loved and will be missed by many.
Due to Corona virus, plans for a memorial service are on hold. Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the Branford Food Pantry (www.branfordfoodpantry.org/).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 25, 2020.