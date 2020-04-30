|
|
Roche, John Richard
John Richard Roche, 79, of Wyomissing, passed away on April 24, 2020, in his daughter Maureen's home where he had been staying in recent days.
He was the widower of Gwendolyn R. (Benoit) Roche, who died April 24, 2006.
Born on October 19, 1940, in Hartford, Connecticut, he was the son of the late James Francis Roche and Ethel (Ryan) Roche.
John graduated from North Haven High School in 1958 where he played football, basketball, and baseball. John was inducted into North Haven's Athletic Hall of Fame in November, 2001.
Following his graduation from high school, he enrolled in Columbia University, where he played freshman football and baseball and lettered in both sports at the varsity level for the next three years. He received his BA in English in May of 1962.
John enlisted in the Naval Reserves in November of 1962 and was employed by Travelers Insurance Company on March 4, 1963, as a Group Department Sales Trainee. He took a leave of absence from Travelers to attend Naval Officer Candidate School in June of 1964 and was commissioned an Ensign in October of that year. After commissioning, he was assigned to the USS Francis Marion APA-249, an amphibious attack transport. John spent his entire three year active duty tour aboard the Francis Marion and was the Personnel Officer for six months, the 5th Division Officer and Boat Group Commander for two years and was the ship's Boatswain for the final six months. During his tenure as Boat Group Commander, the Francis Marion was awarded the "Crossed Anchors," symbolic of excellence in the ship to shore movement in the Atlantic Fleet.
He was released from active duty in October 1967, and returned to the Traveler's for refresher training and assigned to their Worcester, Massachusetts office in March of 1969. John was promoted and transferred to Reading, PA in July of 1969, where he stayed for the balance of his career. He retired as an Associate Manager in the Employee Benefits and Managed Care Operation Department in July of 1993.
After a year's hiatus from the Naval Reserves, he affiliated with an Inshore/Underwater Unit in Lynn, Massachusetts and remained in the active reserves until his retirement in October, 1986. He retired as a Commander with 23 years of credited service.
John married his high school sweetheart Gwen, nee Benoit, on February 16, 1963, and they were virtually inseparable for the next forty three years. They had two children, Dan and Maureen, and their lives were centered around their children's activities and friends. John and Gwen were consummate parents.
John loved sports and he had an affinity for young people. He coached little league baseball for three years and midget football for one year in his hometown of North Haven, Connecticut. Upon relocating to Wyomissing, he coached in the Wyomissing youth basketball program for three years and was the Atonement Lutheran Church's mixed softball coach for five years. He served one term on Church Council as Youth Committee Chairman and was on one of the ushering teams for ten years.
John was an extremely gregarious person and loved to make people laugh. He was an avid golfer and played two or three times a week. He welcomed the challenge that golf presented, but absolutely loved the social opportunity it afforded. He was a decent golfer and had two holes-in-one during his career, but clearly his best hole was the 19th.
Besides Dan and Maureen, he is survived by Dan's wife, Candy; two sisters, Barbara Kuslan and Patricia Calatayud of Wallingford, Connecticut and a brother Mike of North Haven, Connecticut. Other survivors include his grandchildren, Jonathan and Alison Wildman.
John was predeceased by his son-in-law, Kurt Wildman.
A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Atonement Lutheran Church, 5 Wyomissing Boulevard, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is honored to assist John's family. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 3, 2020