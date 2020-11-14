Ochenkowski, John S.
John S. Ochenkowski, 97, of Masonicare at Ashlar Village, formerly of Hamden, passed away peacefully November 10, 2020. He is the devoted husband of 52 years to Frances Tomaszewski Ochenkowski. John was born in New Haven on July 1, 1923, a son of the late George & Alice Polanski Ochenkowski. Serving with dedication in the US Navy, meeting the challenges of predicting the weather, he was nicknamed "Ski" and known by his fellow servicemen as the "WEATHERMAN". He would repeat often, through his life, how proud he was to be an American and to serve his country and its Flag. John was a first class all around handy man who resided in his home for over 60 years and who personally helped with its construction. A man of many talents. One of which he prided himself was that of a wonderful tenor voice that his family, friends and Church were benefactors. Upon his retirement from his job of 35 years at Wallingford Steel he went on to do some extensive traveling; especially to Stowe and Woodstock, Vermont, Newport, Rhode Island and many points South & West of Connecticut, with his loving wife, Frances, at his side. He was a life-time member and dedicated parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. A man who never passed up an opportunity for golf, an avid Boston Red Sox fan and a very vocal devotee to the U-Conn Basketball teams. John, throughout his life, was a self motivated person and conservative student of life. He loved engaging with people and was generous and giving to his family and friends that he loved and to the many causes he believed in. He will be sorely missed. Proud father of Deacon Paul (Mary Lynne) Ochenkowski and Richard (Rhonda) Ochenkowski, loving grandfather to Daria and Drew Ochenkowski. John is also survived by many caring nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife, Jessie Ochenkowski and his siblings Helen and Joseph Ochenkowski.
Funeral services will be held privately. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 9 Eld Street, New Haven, CT 06511 or Master's Manna, P.O. Box 4032, Wallingford, CT. 06492. Sign the guestbook online for John at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com