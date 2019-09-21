New Haven Register Obituaries
|
John S. Slater


1952 - 2019
John S. Slater, longtime Guilford resident, passed away on September 12 at CT Hospice in Branford surrounded by his family. John is survived by daughter Kristen Slater of Chester, CT, fiancée Karen Downs of Guilford, CT and sister Judy Lewis of Addison, VT. John was predeceased by his parents, John and Marion Slater of Tinton Falls, NJ. John grew up near Asbury Park, NJ and enjoyed returning to the Jersey Shore throughout his life. John graduated from Monmouth University with a BA in Government and Communications. John enjoyed a long career in marketing and advertising sales management as well as tradeshow management. He held management positions at the Fairfield County Advocate, New Haven Register, Shoreline Times, and the Wire Association Int. John loved music and played the guitar, loved skiing and the NY Yankees. Most of all John loved spending time with his family and being a father to Kristen. Calling hours and a memorial service will be held at Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford on Thursday September 26, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The service will begin at 1:30, all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; https://donate3.cancer.org To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 22, 2019
