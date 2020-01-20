|
|
Tomasini, John S.
Entered into rest, at home, Jan. 18, 2020, John S. Tomasini, 82, of New Haven; born Aug. 6, 1937, son of the late Joseph and Rose Bracciocurti Tomasini. John was a graduate of Brown University and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired in 2002 from Polek and Polek Co. where had worked as a wholesale distributor and warehouse manager. An avid and passionae Red Sox fan John was also a lover of jazz music. He is survived by a cousin Susan (Peter) Wunderlee and was predeceased by his sister Florence D. Tomasini.
Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anthony's Church at 10 a.m. Interment in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020