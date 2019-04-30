New Haven Register Obituaries
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
John Savo

John Savo Obituary
Savo, John
John Savo, of New Haven passed away peacefully April 28, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. He is the husband of Elizabeth Ruocco Savo. Born in New Haven on October 13, 1933, son of the late Carmine and Maria Avitable Savo, John worked for the City of New Haven in the Bridge Department for 39 years before his retirement. John enjoyed playing bocce in the Bella Vista Bocce League and trips to the casino. He is the father of John Savo Jr. (Carolyn Gallo) and step-father of Lisa Shough. Brother of Frank "Butch" Savo, and the late Angie Aceto, and Rose, Madelyn, Andrew, Anthony, and Natale Savo. Grandfather of Toni Ann Savo (Nicholas Barbetto III), John Savo III, and Andrew Shough. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday morning from 8:30-9:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 10. Burial will be private. Share a memory and sign John's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2019
