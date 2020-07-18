1/1
John (Ret Cpt Whpd) Serra
Serra, John (RET CPT WHPD)
It is with profound sadness to announce the sudden passing of John Serra, retired Captain of the West Haven Police Department, on July 16, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife, Sandra Vegliante Serra of Milford. John was born in Bridgeport, CT son of Raymond Sr. and Deloris Wheeler Serra of West Haven. He is also survived by his children Chelsea (Nicholas) Gladue, Dr. Robert Manos, Jennie Serra, Joseph Tartagni and Matthew Bondar, his brother Raymond Jr. (Heidi) Serra, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved dogs Gizmo and Gracie. John was predeceased by his infant brother Robert John. John was most proud of his 32 year law enforcement career where he began in 1978 serving on the Orange Police Department, Connecticut State Police, and his last 26 years at the West Haven Police Department. John served in many capacities during his career at WHPD starting in the patrol division and then rising to the ranks of sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. As captain of the patrol division, he took pride in also commanding the regional SRT team, serving West Haven, Orange and Milford. John received numerous awards and commendations for his police service throughout his career, including a letter of recognition from the Director of the F.B.I. for his outstanding service while assigned to the West Haven Street Crime Unit. In addition to his law enforcement career John worked for various alarm companies, including his own, ASC Group. After retirement, John served as a subcontractor for the Department of Homeland Security.
The hours for visitation will be held on Tuesday morning from 8:30-10:30am at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Church, St. John Vianney Campus, at 11am. Interment will be private. Please follow social distancing guidelines and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation PO Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate/. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
West Haven Funeral Home
JUL
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church, St. John Vianney Campus
