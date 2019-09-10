|
Sperry, John
John Armstrong Sperry, age 78, of Siasconset, Massachusetts and Palm City, Florida, died Saturday afternoon, August 24, 2019. He was born January 2, 1941, in Boston Massachusetts, son of Armstrong and Margaret (Robertson) Sperry. He grew up in Hanover, New Hampshire and was a graduate of Hanover High School in 1959. He attended the University of New Hampshire and received a BA degree in 1964. He lived in Woodbridge, Connecticut for 27 years working for The Pond Lily Company, a family business in New Haven, Connecticut. The company was sold and he moved to Colorado in 1992 where he wintered in the mountains and summered on Nantucket Island enjoying his passions of skiing, hunting, fishing, boating and many memorable adventures with family and friends. He left the snow for sunny Florida in 2009.
John is survived by the love of his life, Carolyn (Stevens) of 56 years, his children, Susan, John, Jr., Scott and Kristen, son-in-law Dirk Koopman, and daughter-in-law Jackie, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
John was one of a kind. He will always be remembered for the joy and laughter he brought to all who knew him, his gift of storytelling, and zest for life. He lived life to the fullest.
A celebration of John's life will take place at the Siasconset Union Chapel, 18 New Street, Siasconset, MA next July. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Siasconset Union Chapel on Nantucket Island.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 13, 2019