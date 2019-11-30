New Haven Register Obituaries
John Sweeney


1933 - 2019
Sweeney, John
John "Jack" D. Sweeney, an 86 year old Seymour resident and husband to Margaret Callaghan Sweeney entered into eternal rest Nov. 24. He was born May 29, 1933 in Derby, son of the late John & Helen McCarthy Sweeney.
Jack was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and was the former Vice President of Farrel's Corp. He subsequently became President of S.H.W. Inc., until retirement. John was a parishioner of The Church of the Assumption in Ansonia and The Milford Yacht Club. In addition to his wife, he leaves to cherish his memory his daughters Lynda Cohen (DR. Paul) of Massapequa Park, Island, NY and Jane Elmy (Joseph) of Acworth, Georgia. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Norma Codrington. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at The Church of the Assumption in Ansonia. Burial followed in Pine Grove Cemetery. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia, has been privileged with the arrangements.
(www.jenkinsking.com) In lieu of flowers, donation in his memory may be made to The American Diabetes Association, 2080 Silas Deane Hwy. 2nd Fl., Rocky Hill, CT 06067.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 1, 2019
