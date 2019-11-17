|
|
Jaser, John T.
John T. Jaser, age 97, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 in Milford Hospital. He was born on August 6, 1922 in Birzeit, Palestine to the late Jaser John and Doya Azzam Jaser. He proudly served in the US Navy during WWII. Before retiring, he was the owner of Top Hat Agency where he was a real estate agent. A well-known figure in Milford, he will be remembered for his incredibly upbeat personality. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially granddaughters, day-tripping with his wife, Mel, including exploring the eastern coast of Canada, and jetting around Milford to every coffee shop. Mr. Jaser is survived by his devoted son John M. Jaser and his wife Karen of Milford, grandchildren Genevieve Jaser and Mireille Jaser, sisters-in-law Patricia Jaser, Janet Marquis and Betty Marquis, cousin Hani Azzam and his wife Diane along with many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife Imelda Marquis Jaser, brothers Robert, Frederick and Edward Jaser and sister Jean Korenchuk. Calling hours are Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately after the visitation at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf St., Milford. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit our website at www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 18, 2019