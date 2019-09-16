|
|
Torello, John
John Torello, age 92, of East Haven, entered into eternal life on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at YNHH (St. Raphaels Campus). John was a retired tool maker at Echlin's and Marlin's Guns for over 40 years and served in the Army. He was born on April 9, 1927, in Wallingford, son of the late James and Romilda (Francomarco) Torello. John was predeceased by his loving wife Gilda (Riolino) Torello for over 62 years. Cherished father of Diane (Frank) Asprelli of New Haven, Karen Frugale of Cheshire, and John Michael (Benjamin Fricks Jr.) Torello of East Haven. Loving grandfather of Nicholas Frugale of West Hartford, Christina Frugale of MA, and Joseph Frugale of Cheshire. Predeceased by one sister Eva Hippolitus, and one brother Pasquale "Patsy" Torello. John enjoyed playing cards, golfing, fishing, gardening, and taking pictures. He was a jack of all trades, and always willing to help people out. He was also known for making his famous Christmas candy houses. He proudly served as an MP for the Army during WWII in Italy. He was a proud communicant of St. Clare's Church. Most of all he was a beloved family man.
Family and friends are asked to go directly to the Church on Thursday, September 19, 2019, for A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Vincent DePaul, 80 Taylor Avenue, East Haven at 11 O'clock. Interment will follow at St. Angus Cemetery with full Military Honors. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 17, 2019