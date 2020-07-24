1/
John V. Cleary
1948 - 2020
Cleary, John V.
John V. Cleary, 71, of West Haven passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home. He is survived by three brothers, Edward F. Cleary of New Haven, Patrick J. Cleary of Bonita Springs, FL and Paul D. Cleary of Lakeworth, FL, and three sisters, Kathleen C. Bannon of Mill Valley, CA, Maureen Sullo of Hamden and Mary Patricia Cleary of Hamden. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was born Aug. 22, 1948 in New Haven a son of the late Walter F. and MaryLouise Lynch Cleary, was a gradaute of Hamden High School and had attended SCSU. John was a US Army veteran serving in Vietnam and had been employed as a letter carrier by the US Postal Service. Burial with military honors will be private. Arrangements are with Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. www.siskbrothers.com





Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 24, 2020.
