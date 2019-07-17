Curran, John V.

John V. Curran, age 77, entered into eternal rest on July 16, 2019, at the Arden House in Hamden following a long illness. He was the beloved husband of the late Joanna Pedevillano Curran. Mr. Curran was born in New Haven on June 13, 1942, son of the late Joseph and Miriam Brennan Curran. A resident of Ansonia for over forty years, he was employed as a Financial Analyst for Dunn & Bradstreet until his retirement. John's desire to help the sick was fulfilled after his retirement when he became a Certified Nurses Aide and worked at the former Mariner Health Care in Ansonia. A proud veteran, he honorably served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. John enjoyed playing golf, doing crossword puzzles and listening to music, especially Frank Sinatra. He was an avid fan of the New York Mets and UConn Women's Basketball. He leaves to cherish his memory, a loving daughter, Rebecca C. Mongillo (Mark) of Branford, brothers, Jerome Curran (Marie) of Prospect and Robert Curran (Susan) of Naugatuck, a sister, Wendy Murray of Branford, grandchildren, Rocco Pasquale Mongillo and Elianna Rose Mongillo and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Curran. Visiting will take place on Saturday morning July 20, 2019, from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. His funeral will then process to Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment with U.S. Army military honors will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to the at www.alz.org/ct/. The family send a heart-felt thank you to the nurses and staff of the Arden House for their exceptional care. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 18, 2019