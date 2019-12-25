Home

In Loving Memory of John Villano 1933-2007 Another year gone, nothing changed, I'm here. My heart is filled with love and gratitude and family and friends, and always wishing you were here with us. Life is a story we survive through many chapters, some good, some bad. People say it gets easier as time goes on, but for me, my feelings are the same as the day you left me. You were always my whole life for 48 years, we embraced everything together. Honey, it's so easy to remember your voice, your touch, the look in your eyes and the love we shared. If love could've saved you, you'd live forever. Before we married you said life without me had no meaning, those are my sentiments now, it's just another day. Will love you always and forever. Rest in Peace, Me Merry Christmas & Happy New Year
Published in New Haven Register on Dec. 25, 2019
