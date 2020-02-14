Home

In Loving Memory of John Villano 1933-2007 Hi Honey, It's 13 years ago, but you're still the one who melts my heart. Thoughts of you keeps me going in good times, sad times, and all the time. I loved everything you did, all that you were and all that we had together. No one could ever replace you. You are and were my forever and always. After all the time, you're still the one. Can't stop loving you. I live in memories everyday of my life, memories of better times. Time heals broken hearts, but here it is 13 years later, and it seems like yesterday. On Valentine's Day for the past 13 years, I eat a chocolate covered cherry (my engagement ring was planted in one 61 years ago). No one can ever replace you. You are and were my forever and always. Happy Valentine's Day Lots of love, Me
Published in New Haven Register on Feb. 14, 2020
