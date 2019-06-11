Donovan III, John Vincent

PROVINCETOWN, MA - John Vincent Donovan III, 65, died Friday, June 7th after a long, courageous battle with cancer. John passed surrounded by family and friends in Provincetown, the town of his summer residence and where he truly felt at home.

Born and raised in New Haven, the son of the late John V. and Evangeline (Ciminski) Donovan Jr., he graduated in 1993 from Albertus Magnus College with a Bachelor's Degree in Communications. John's career began at the Southern New England Telephone Company, spanning twenty years. He then moved to Boston, where he found great success in the real estate field.

John is survived by his loving brother Michael Donovan Sr. and wife, Shari of South Carolina.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass to be held at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 11 Prince St., Provincetown, MA, Saturday, June, 15th at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery in New Haven.

If desired, donations in John's name may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215.

For a complete obituary, or to leave an expression of condolence for the family, please visit gatelyfuneralservice.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 12, 2019