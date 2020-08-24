1/1
John W. Bethke
Bethke, John W.
John W. Bethke, 91, of East Haven, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was the husband of the late Gladys A. Bethke. He was born in New Haven on June 25, 1929 to the late Edward and Casmiera (Baranski) Bethke. John was a gun designer most of his life working for Winchesters, High Standard and Mossberg. He later designed the family home in East Haven. John was a member of the New Haven Grays and American Legion. He retired from the Army at the rank of Captain. He was an avid Army West Point Football fan. He also played guitar, enjoyed polka dancing and golf, and maintained a beautiful vegetable garden for many years. He was a great story teller with a keen sense of wit. Also John could be seen helping at many AAU tournaments helping his sons in various ways.
He is survived by his sons John Jr. (Jack) Bethke and Steve Bethke. He was also survived by his loyal lab companion Nicholas. He was predeceased by a brother Edward Bethke.
Special thanks to all the aides that helped him during the past 4 years, especially Shania and Daneka. We would also like to thank the East Haven Fire Dept for their help during this past month.
Family and friends may visit the Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be given on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 355 Foxon Rd., East Haven, CT at 11am. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.Keenanfuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 24, 2020
Jack and Steve,

My deepest condolences on the passing of your DAD.

Currently in Florida, so I won't be able to attend the services.

Please know that you and your family will continue to be in my thoughts and prayers.

God Bless,

John Vigliotti
NHPS Retired
John Vigliotti
Friend
