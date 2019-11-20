New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Church
33 Whitfield St.
Guilford, CT
John W. BuRress


1935 - 2019
John W. BuRress Obituary
BUrress, John W.
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 John W. Burress longtime resident of Guilford passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Husband of Lori (Mainetti) Burress. Mr. Burress was born in Louisville, KY on August 3, 1935, son of the late Thelma (Ford) Gliniany. Loving father of John M. Burress of Frankfort, NY; Scott M. Burress of St. Paul, MN; Gina M. Klett of Apalachin, NY; Tina R. Skapczynski of Guilford; Angela M. Swain – Appleton of Guilford and Mark J. Swain of Sun City, AZ. He is also survived by grandchildren, Lindsay Burress; Jennifer Burress; Miranda Beeman; Justin, Brett, Olivia and Tyler Skapczynski; Sophia, Alea and Daniel Appleton. Brother of Georgianna Stebar of Seymour, CT.
Calling hours will be held on Fri., Nov. 22 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. Mass will be celebrated on Sat., Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. in St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. George Cemetery, Hubbard Rd., Guilford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Guilford VNA Community & Hospice, 753 Boston Post Rd., Guilford, CT 06437. To share a memory, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 21, 2019
