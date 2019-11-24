|
Donnelly, John "Jackie" W.
John "Jackie" William Donnelly, formerly of West Haven, passed away suddenly on November 16, in St. Augustine, FL. Born on August 20, 1959, the son of the late Francis H. and Dorothy M. Meaney Donnelly, Jackie grew up in West Haven. He is survived by his sisters, Susan (Louis V.) Matteo, Patricia Donnelly, and Sheila Donnelly and his former spouse, Sharon Gilmore. In 1977, Jackie graduated from West Haven High School and was a member of the CT State Championship hockey team that same year. Jack graduated in 1981 from Quinnipiac University with a Bachelor of Science degree where he was a member of the QU hockey team. Working in sales and marketing throughout the years Jack relocated from West Haven to St. Augustine, Florida in 1998. He loved to travel and came close to his goal of visiting every continent. Introduced to hockey at a young age, Jackie loved it throughout his life. In addition to hockey, cooking was one of his passions. He was an outstanding cook and delighted in spending hours preparing a perfect meal. He was loved by so many and had an amazing ability to bring a smile to everyone he met. Those who knew him well loved his wicked sense of humor and his encyclopedic memory. He will be sadly missed by so many.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, December 1 from 3 to 6 p.m. at West Haven Funeral Home on the Green. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday at 11 o'clock in Our Lady of Victory Church. Interment will be private. All donations in support of a scholarship fund in memory of John W. Donnelly can be sent to Quinnipiac University, 275 Mt. Carmel Avenue, Department of Development and Alumni Affairs, Hamden, CT 06518. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 29, 2019