Gauld, John W.
John W. Gauld, 72, of Hamden, formerly of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Hamden Health Care Center with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 46 years to Mary Herbert Gauld. John was born in New Haven on July 11, 1947 and was the son of the late John H. and Theresa DeMayo Gauld. He earned a bachelor's degree from St. John Fisher College, Rochester, New York. John had taught elementary school, was involved with advertising and later was a website developer. He was an active parishioner of St. Rita Church. He served as a Eucharistic Minister, initiated the RCIA program and prepared couples for the sacrament of marriage though Pre Cana. Father of Julia (Adam) Taranto, John S. (Cari) Gauld, Matthew J. (Jessica) Gauld and Michael A. (Colleen) Gauld. Grandfather of Sophia, William and Ella Taranto, Hunter, Owen, Aiden, Ryan and Emma Gauld. Brother of Maureen (Frank) Fiore.
Family and friends may call at Devine Mercy Parish at St. Rita Church, 1620 Whitney Avenue, Hamden on Monday morning from 9:00 to 10:00. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:00. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2911 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518 or Devine Mercy Parish. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 10, 2019