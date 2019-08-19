|
Kingston, John W.
John W. Kingston, 94, of Cheshire passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Dolores (DeCapua) Kingston. Loving father of John W. Kingston, Jr. of Vermont, Edward Kingston of Hamden and Christopher Kingston of Wallingford. Also survived by his 7 cherished grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother Leonard Kingston and sisters Margaret Neville and Ella. Jack was born in Bridgeport on April 18, 1925 son of the late John J. and Edna Mae Wiffen Kingston. Mr. Kingston proudly served his country during WWII with the U.S. Marine Corps. Prior to his retirement Jack worked for the State of CT as Director of Labor Relations for many years. His funeral will leave Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon in St. Thomas Becket Church, Cheshire. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Wallingford Family YMCA, 81 S. Elm St., Wallingford, CT 06492. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 20, 2019