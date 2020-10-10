Mayer, John W.
John W. Mayer passed away on 0ctober 8, 2020, just before his 92nd birthday. A resident of Bethany for 54 years, he had recently relocated to Hamden after a tornado struck his home. He was the devoted husband of 69 years of Jane K. Mayer, and the son of the late Walter and Ruth Mayer. He is survived by loving daughters Cynthia (Jim) Sygrove of East Haven and Barbara (Rick) Gengarelly of Hamden, and two cherished grandchildren, Jonathan Sygrove of Newington and Kaitlyn (Doug) Thunig of New Jersey. He is also survived by one sister, Elizabeth Willard. He was predeceased by his sister Margaret Evans. Prior to his retirement, Mr. Mayer worked for the former Fluids Control Division of LFE Corporation in sales and also for Burt Process Fluid Tech Corporation. He was a graduate of the University of Connecticut. Like his more famous namesake, Mr. Mayer was also a musician. He served in the U.S. Army of 0ccupation in Japan as a bandsman with the Eighth Army Band. He later played the baritone horn in the UConn concert band and marching band. He was active in the former St. Joan of Arc parish and also volunteered at Dunbar United Church of Christ, where as recently as last Fall he helped prepare hundreds of pies for the annual Apple Festival. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be at Centerville Cemetery in Hamden at the convenience of the family. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethany Volunteer Fire Department, 765 Amilty Rd., Bethany, CT 06524. www.siskbrothers.com