Saley, John W.

John "Jack" W. Saley, age 87, of Milford, beloved husband of the late Lucia Sullivan Saley, died on Monday, June 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. John was born in Bridgeport on November 2, 1931 to the late Michael and Anna Kaiser Saley. He was a proud United States Marine Corps Veteran and was honorably discharged in 1952 as a sergeant. Jack was the owner and founder of "John Saley Contracting" in Milford for over 40 years. He was a man of few words and loved his family unconditionally. Survivors include his children: Michael Saley (Jean), Carol Tynes (Larry), Robert Saley (Sharon), Kathleen Plaskon (Dave), William Saley (Kathy), Christopher Saley (Cheryl) and John Saley (Lisa), 17 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his son, Joseph Saley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 29th at 9:30 am in Saint Gabriel Church (Saint Raphael Parish) 26 Broadway, Milford. Interment will follow in Saint Mary Cemetery, Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Fisher House at www.fisherhouse.org. THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit,

