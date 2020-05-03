Shauck, John W.

John W. "Bill" Shauck, 84, passed away on May 1, 2020, at home after a short battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was surrounded by his loving wife of 58 years, Judy, and his devoted children, Cindy Murphy, Mike Shauck and Jim Shauck. He is also survived by his sister, Susan Clark, his two daughters-in-law, Jane Shauck and Debbie Shauck, his son-in-law, Bill Murphy, and his six grandchildren, Laura Murphy, Sean Murphy, Jordan Shauck, Jack Shauck, Sebbie Shauck and Jude Shauck. Bill was born April 8, 1936, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, son of the late Charles and Elinore Shauck. He spent most of his early life in Newark, Ohio, where he worked at the A&P and earned his Eagle Scout as his dad had before him. After his service in the U.S. Army, stationed in Schofield Barracks, in Oahu, Hawaii, Bill returned to Ohio and graduated from The Ohio State University.

Longtime residents of Cheshire, Bill and Judy raised their family and enjoyed many friendships there. He worked at SNET in New Haven in marketing and planning. After 30 years, he retired and he and Judy eventually moved to Madison in 1999 where he became an active resident in the community. Bill was the Secretary of the Madison Property Owners Association, a hospice volunteer in the Connecticut Hospice in Branford and a volunteer in various ministries at St. Margaret church in Madison.

Bill enjoyed dining out, all kinds of ethnic cuisine, going to the movies, reading (John LeCarré was a favorite), spending time with family and watching his

beloved Ohio State Buckeye football. He and Judy traveled together, with his kids and grandkids and had fun wherever they went. He was a loving grandfather and spent a lot of time doting on each one. In addition to his family, Bill will be hugely missed by numerous friends and neighbors.

Arrangements: There will be no funeral at this time, but a memorial service will be planned for later this year.



