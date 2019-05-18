New Haven Register Obituaries
John W. "Jake" Stevens

John W. "Jake" Stevens Obituary
Stevens, John W. "Jake
In Hamden, May 17, 2019, John W. "Jake" Stevens, of Hamden. Predeceased by his beloved wife Phyllis (Amato) Stevens. Loving father of Bill Stevens (Patricia) of Hamden, Gary Stevens (Veronica) of Hamden, Ted Stevens (Kathryn) of North Haven and Diane Stevens (Ed) of Newton, MA. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren Matt, Teddy, Tara and Erin, and 6 great grandchildren. Predeceased by his sisters Frances Stratton and Diane Colby and his brother Thomas Stevens.
He was born Sept. 20.1927 in New Haven, a son of the late Alvin J. Stevens Jr and Marion Dickey Stevens.
Jake was a graduate of Hamden High School, Class of 1945 and the College of William and Mary. He was an avid athlete and played football and swam for his high school and college teams. He served in the US Army as a member of the occupation forces in Germany after WW 2. Jake taught for many years in the Hamden school system. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be deeply missed.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, May 21 from 5-8 p.m. at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hamden Education Foundation, PO Box 185783, Hamden,CT 06518-5783. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 19, 2019
