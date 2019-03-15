Wojciechowski, Jr., John W. "Wojie"

John W. "Wojie" Wojciechowski, Jr., 86, of New Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael campus with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 66 years to Rosemarie "Sis" Acampora Wojciechowski. Wojie was born in New Haven on November 1, 1932 and was the son of the late John and Carmel Fico Wojciechowski, Sr. He had worked for the City of New Haven as foreman of the painting department for many years until his retirement. Wojie was an avid golfer, played baseball for Louis Lodge Baseball Walter Baker League, won a trophy from St. Stanislaus Church Baseball Team and played football with the New Haven Blues. He was a friend to all the members of the Waucoma Yacht Club, the Umberto Club and Vic's. Father of Carol Ferraro (Gayle Forgione), John Wojciechowski III (Cindy), Robert Wojciechowski (Patricia) Toni DeLucia and Joseph Wojciechowski (Cindy). Brother of Pasquale "Pat" Wojciechowski (Gemma) and the late Catherine DellaMorte. Also survived by nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his beloved grandson Joey Wojciechowski. A special thank you to Jennifer, Alex & Jonathan, Yale-New Haven Hospital and the Montowese Health and Rehab for the extra special care they provided and always being there for him.

The visiting hours will be Sunday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Monday morning at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven at 11:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 15, 2019