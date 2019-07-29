|
Wezenski, John
John Wezenski , 80, a lifelong resident of West Haven, passed away at home on July 27, 2019. For 62 years he was the loving husband of Carol Johnson Wezenski. John was born in New Haven on November 15, 1938, son of the late John and Eleanor Wezenski. He was the father of John E. Wezenski of Milford, Mark (Lynn) Wezenski and Craig (Erin) Wezenski all of Orange. Grandfather of John, Erika, Mark, Matthew and Emily. Brother of Jacqueline (George) Porto of Wallingford, Jane (Robert) Castiglioni of West Haven and Jean (Stanley) Patterson of Orange. John attended West Haven schools playing on the city's first Little League and Babe Ruth All Star Teams in the early 1950's. He was an outstanding player on the West Haven Football Team and in 1955 was selected as New Haven Register's "Player of the Week" as a result of his performance in the annual Thanksgiving football game against Hillhouse at Yale Bowl. After graduating, he signed a contract with the San Francisco Giants. He later played in the Twilight League and was most valuable player and recipient of the Golden Bat Award in 1986. In 2009, he was honored by being inducted into the West Haven High School Hall of Fame. He worked at the former Western Electric/AT&T for 32 years and Bayer Pharmaceuticals for 10 years before retiring. He added to his community service by coaching in the West Shore baseball and basketball leagues. He was an avid golfer and member of Orange Hills Country Club and Great River Turf Club. His greatest enjoyment was playing golf with his 3 sons and family vacations.
The hours for visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Donations may be made in his name to . For online condolences, please visit our website at
Published in The New Haven Register on July 30, 2019