Brown, Johnnie Laura Belle

Johnnie Laura Belle Brown was born on March 16, 1937 to John Wesley Dingle and Laura Kate Dingle (née Mahone) in Clermont, Florida. She was predeceased by a brother, Elbert Jackson ("EJ") Culpepper, and a sister, Altheria Norrington. She married James Henry Brown on April 20, 1957 in New York. She had two children, Eric Leneer Brown, born March 6, 1958, and Peter Lloyd Brown born November 9, 1962. She was predeceased by James on September 20, 2005 in Clermont, Florida. Johnnie Belle worked for many years as a licensed practical nurse in both Connecticut and Florida before retiring from the Clermont Medical Center in 2000. Johnnie had many interests, including traveling, fishing, watching tv and singing gospel music. She was a longtime member of New Jacob's Missionary Baptist Church, Clermont, Florida and a member of the McKinney Gospel Choir, which produced a CD entitled "Testament". She loved her daughter-in-law, Kathleen, and her grandsons, Jordan and Marcus. She also leaves behind a loving cousin, Wilhelmina Dingle of Norwalk, CT, two loving nieces, Felisha Norrington of Atlanta, GA, and Nedra Mahone of Washington, D.C., as well as many other relatives and friends. She was provided pastoral care and comfort for many years when she lived in Clermont by Pastor Darryl Church, and also lovingly watched by Deaconess Linda Curry. Johnnie Belle was a wonderful mother, wife, and friend; a person of deep faith and commitment to the Lord and the Word. On May 9, 2019, God said to Johnnie, "My beautiful sister, my good and most faithful servant, welcome home."

Viewing hour will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. A brief service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Johnnie Belle will be eulogized at her home church, New Jacob's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 410 Florida Highway 50, Clermont, Florida on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Clermont. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 12, 2019