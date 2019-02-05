Home
Johnnie Mitchell


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Johnnie B. Mitchell, 63, of New Haven, CT passed away Jan. 28, 2019. Born Feb. 25, 1955 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Hermaline Mitchell-Crowell and Johnnie Mitchell, Sr. He is survived by daughter Tamika Mitchell; son Marcus Cooper; grandfather Alfred Turner; aunts Bernadette Simon-Keen and Georgia Simon along with a host of other relatives and friends. A celerbration of life will be held at 11 a.m. at Varick Memorial AME Zion Church, 242 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Mitchell family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in New Haven Register on Feb. 5, 2019
