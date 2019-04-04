|
Rhodes, Johnny Lee
Johnny Lee Rhodes, age 71, of West Haven passed on March 29, 2019. He was born on May 13, 1947 in Darlington, SC to the late Carnell Rhodes Sr. and Beatrice Rhodes. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Ramona, his children Veronica, Raymond, Michael and Angela Rhodes, siblings, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by one son, Johnny Rhodes Jr. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, April 5 at 11 a.m. at Bethel AME, 255 Goffee St., New Haven, CT. Calling hours from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Cemetery. SERVICES OF COMFORT ENTRUSTED TO McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Rhodes Family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 4, 2019