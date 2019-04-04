New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
255 Goffe Street
New Haven, CT
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
255 Goffe Street
New Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Rhodes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Lee Rhodes


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Johnny Lee Rhodes Obituary
Rhodes, Johnny Lee
Johnny Lee Rhodes, age 71, of West Haven passed on March 29, 2019. He was born on May 13, 1947 in Darlington, SC to the late Carnell Rhodes Sr. and Beatrice Rhodes. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Ramona, his children Veronica, Raymond, Michael and Angela Rhodes, siblings, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by one son, Johnny Rhodes Jr. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, April 5 at 11 a.m. at Bethel AME, 255 Goffee St., New Haven, CT. Calling hours from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Cemetery. SERVICES OF COMFORT ENTRUSTED TO McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Rhodes Family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McClam Funeral Home
Download Now