Freiler, Jon D.
BETHANY – Jon D. (Davies) Freiler, beloved mother and grandmother, aged 94, of Bethany, died on Friday, August 2, 2019, in Griffin Hospital. Born in Cambria County, PA, on November 15, 1924, she was the beloved daughter of the late John Cobaugh Davies and Ivy Lee (Quigg) Davies. Raised at her childhood home in Johnstown, PA, Jon first attended Swarthmore College, then left school to assist with the war effort as a secretary in NYC. She was active in the USO at that time. She later earned her degree from the University of Connecticut. Over her career she held many secretarial positions, including in law, government, and corporate research, quickly learning her way around any office and project. Her interests included history --- particularly Egyptology and history of WWII --- world and national news, cats, and family. The child of parents born in 1867 and 1885, in recent years Jon was a bridge to other times. She learned to dance from Gene Kelly in the dance studio he ran with his brother and sister in Johnstown. The author E.B. White was a guest in her parents' home when she was a child. She had an opportunity to chat once with Albert Einstein. Her life had many chapters. Her tenacious spirit, humor, and pluck will be long remembered. Survivors include her loving sons, David Freiler, of Bethany, and John Freiler (and wife, Alison) and grandsons Carl and Maxwell, of WV. She was predeceased by her parents, by her sons, Richard Freiler and Robert Freiler, and also by Frank W. Freiler, to whom she was married from 1952 to 1967.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483. A celebration of her life will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, Bethany, CT, on August 15th at 10 a.m. Interment will be at a future date, in Johnstown, PA. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to give a memorial gift are encouraged to give to LifeBridge Community Services, or to the USO. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 8, 2019