Magnotti, Jonas P.
Jonas P. Magnotti, of East Haven passed away August 4, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Born in New Haven on March 30, 1965 the son of Birgitta Fohlin Magnotti and the late Peter "Duke" Magnotti, Jonas was a lobsterman for many years. He is the father of Courtney Magnotti. Brother of Noelle (Joseph) Meyer. Grandfather of Michael Barretta, Jr. Also survived by his two nieces and companion MaryEllen Magliola. Jonas lived life to the fullest and made the best out of all situations. His gift was making people laugh. He was as real as real gets, never sacrificing who he was to satisfy those around him. He saw the best in everyone and never talked about anyone. He could always put things into perspective. Family came first; Most importantly, spending time with his daughter and bonding with his grandson Michael. His favorite things-bike rides and go-kart riding with his grandson and days at the beach. His best friends-his Mom and sister. He adored his "girl"— his true soulmate and felt blessed to have found her. Avid music lover and rock n' roller; Led Zeppelin at the top of his list! "And if you feel that you can't go on. And your will's sinking low just believe and you can't go wrong. In the light you will find the road". Led Zeppelin
Visiting hours will be held Monday evening from 4:00-7:00 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Stanislaus Church, 9 Eld St. in New Haven Tuesday morning at 10:00. Burial will be private. Share a memory and sign Jonas' guest book online at
www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 11, 2019