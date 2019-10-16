New Haven Register Obituaries
Jonathan M. Brenner


1990 - 2019
Jonathan M. Brenner Obituary
Brenner, Jonathan M.
Jonathan M. Brenner, 29, beloved son of Jonathan M. and Annette Rosano Brenner of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Yale New Hospital/St. Raphael Campus. Born in New Haven on May 31, 1990, he graduated from ACES at age 21 and later attended the Kennedy Center of Woodbridge. Jonathan loved listening to the beach boys, having his parents read him nursery rhymes, playing piano, loved the outdoors, especially riding on a quad in upstate New York. Brother of Alyssa A. Brenner. Grandson of Frank J. Rosano and the late Lorraine Rosano, Leo Carl and Patricia Brenner. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. There will be no visiting hours. Interment will be private in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 17, 2019
