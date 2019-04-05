Grisales, Jorge O.

Jorge O. Grisales, age 46, of New Haven, entered into eternal life on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at YNHH. He was born August 10, 1972 in Medellin, Columbia, son of Orlando Grisales of Columbia and Maria Ruiz Henano of Bridgeport. Beloved husband of Iris (Maldonado) Grisales of New Haven for over four years. Stepfather of Jonathon Gonzalez of New Haven. Loving brother of Falconery Hernandez (Luis Osegueda) of Bridgeport. Also survived by three nieces Jaylene, Jocelyn, Amani Maldonado, all of New Haven; one nephew Ismael Osegueda of Bridgeport, and brother-in-law Jose Maldonado of New Haven. Jorge worked as a supervisor at Limpiex cleaning services of Hamden for over nine years. He was a collector of cars, belonged to a car club, a car enthusiast, but what he loved the most was life itself, and he lived it to the fullest.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Colonial, 86 Circular Avenue, Hamden, from 5-9 p.m. Funeral Service will start at 7 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 7, 2019