|
|
Rodriguez, Jorge
Jorge Luis Rodriguez "Don Johnny" 72 years old of New Haven, CT was called home on Feb. 14, 2020. He faught a long and brave battle of various illnesses. Jorge was born in Vega Baja Puerto Rico on Oct. 4, 1947 to the late Rosalina Gonzalez and Saturnino Rodriguez. He was married to Ivette Martinez for 33 years. Jorge was the most selfless humanitarian man. Always offering a helping hand. Most of all a loving husband and dedicated father. He is survived by his 7 children Rosa, Jorge, Noemy, Raquel, Oliver, Jaime and Kiareily; 20 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers and 4 sisters. His legacy will continue to live through his family. Services will be held Tues. Feb. 18,2020 at McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511 At 7 p.m. Calling hours 5 p.m. until time of service. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Wed. Feb. 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. Flower arrangements and donations can be made through Remembering the Lillies, 1039 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, CT 06514. Services of comfort you entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Rodriguez family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 17, 2020