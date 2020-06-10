Josee Moon
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Moon, Josee J.
Josee Lamarche Moon, 64, of East Haven beloved wife of Robert C. Moon lost her courageous fight to cancer on June 8, 2020 at CT. Hospice surrounded by her family. She was born January 21, 1956, in Montreal, Canada, to the late Raymond M. "Frenchie" and Huguette Paradis Lamarche. Cherished mother to Liza-Ann (Brian) Seipold of East Haven, Robert F. (Christine) Moon of Hamden and Erik Moon of Clearwater, FL. and her dog Gaston. Daughter-in-law of Eleonore Moon of East Haven and the late Charlie Moon. Sister of Gaetane (Jimmy) McGovern and Jacques Lamarche all of North Carolina. Sister-in-law of Dorothy (Charlie) Rome, Charles (Shari) Moon and the late Shirley (Peter) Tolmei and Lenore Capasso. She leaves behind her treasured grandchildren, Bryanna, Andrew, Sarah, Charlotte and Thomas, and many nieces and nephews. She moved to the "states" in the spring of her 5th grade year, speaking little English and was promoted to the 6th grade with honors by June. She couldn't be told no by anyone, (that she would accept), this was proven fact when she graduated high school early and fought her way into nursing school early because no one believed a 16 year old could do it. Previous to her retirement, she was the best treatment Nurse, in the State of Connecticut. Often heard saying, Luckily, I was there, and weren't we all lucky to have had her in our lives. She was the best wife, mother, grandmother and friend, anyone could honestly say they had. Always willing to help watch her grandchildren. She loved traveling with her husband to their beloved St. Maarten, "Lowes" and her sometimes weekly trips to NYC. She was the self proclaimed "Queen of NYC" talk show audience attendees. She loved riding on the train and drinking her wine on the ride back. She enjoyed throwing a good party and anyone that attended would tell you they were epic. She would cook her delicious food for days and expect us to eat for days too. She would literally take the shirt of her back for anyone never expecting it returned. Her unique style and her take me as I am, approach to life resonated with her electric and infectious personality. It only took one meeting with Josee, to know how truly amazing she was and the impact she would have on your life.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd., (Rte. 80) East Haven SATURDAY morning at 8:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 9:00. Interment will be private. Friends may call FRIDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford,CT. 06405. Sign Josee's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Porto Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral
08:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved