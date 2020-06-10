Moon, Josee J.Josee Lamarche Moon, 64, of East Haven beloved wife of Robert C. Moon lost her courageous fight to cancer on June 8, 2020 at CT. Hospice surrounded by her family. She was born January 21, 1956, in Montreal, Canada, to the late Raymond M. "Frenchie" and Huguette Paradis Lamarche. Cherished mother to Liza-Ann (Brian) Seipold of East Haven, Robert F. (Christine) Moon of Hamden and Erik Moon of Clearwater, FL. and her dog Gaston. Daughter-in-law of Eleonore Moon of East Haven and the late Charlie Moon. Sister of Gaetane (Jimmy) McGovern and Jacques Lamarche all of North Carolina. Sister-in-law of Dorothy (Charlie) Rome, Charles (Shari) Moon and the late Shirley (Peter) Tolmei and Lenore Capasso. She leaves behind her treasured grandchildren, Bryanna, Andrew, Sarah, Charlotte and Thomas, and many nieces and nephews. She moved to the "states" in the spring of her 5th grade year, speaking little English and was promoted to the 6th grade with honors by June. She couldn't be told no by anyone, (that she would accept), this was proven fact when she graduated high school early and fought her way into nursing school early because no one believed a 16 year old could do it. Previous to her retirement, she was the best treatment Nurse, in the State of Connecticut. Often heard saying, Luckily, I was there, and weren't we all lucky to have had her in our lives. She was the best wife, mother, grandmother and friend, anyone could honestly say they had. Always willing to help watch her grandchildren. She loved traveling with her husband to their beloved St. Maarten, "Lowes" and her sometimes weekly trips to NYC. She was the self proclaimed "Queen of NYC" talk show audience attendees. She loved riding on the train and drinking her wine on the ride back. She enjoyed throwing a good party and anyone that attended would tell you they were epic. She would cook her delicious food for days and expect us to eat for days too. She would literally take the shirt of her back for anyone never expecting it returned. Her unique style and her take me as I am, approach to life resonated with her electric and infectious personality. It only took one meeting with Josee, to know how truly amazing she was and the impact she would have on your life.Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd., (Rte. 80) East Haven SATURDAY morning at 8:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 9:00. Interment will be private. Friends may call FRIDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford,CT. 06405. Sign Josee's guest book online at