Adamczyk Jr., Joseph A.
Joseph A. Adamczyk Jr., 50, of Wallingford, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was born in New Haven on July 14, 1969 and was the son of Joseph A. and Sherry Thomas Adamczyk Sr. He had worked as an electrician for Brattan Electric in Littleton, Massachusetts. Joe loved spending time with his children and taking them out to dinner. He enjoyed anything connected with the outdoors. Father of Stephen and Lauren Adamczyk. Brother of Deborah (Robert) Albino, Dianne (William) Vumback and Donna (Scott) Jacobs. Also survived by his companion Karen Beni, many nieces and nephews.
The visiting hours will be Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A service will be conducted at 5:00 in the funeral home. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 26, 2019
