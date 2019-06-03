Apicella, Joseph A.

Joseph A. Apicella of Branford died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Artis Senior Living of Branford. He was the beloved husband of Mary Esposito Apicella. Joseph was born September 24, 1920 son of the late Antonio and Anna Cirillo Apicella. He was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked as a truck mechanic for Elmco in New Haven for 25 years until retiring in 1982. He was a proud member of Teamsters Local 443. Besides his wife, Joseph is survived by his son Andrew Apicella (Michele Rose) of Orange; his daughter-in-law, Rosalie Apicella of Branford; his grandchildren, Melissa (David) Costanzo of Wallingford and Joseph A. (Lauren) Apicella, II of Branford; and his great-grandchildren, Tyler Anthony Costanzo and Sophia Grace Apicella. He was predeceased by his son Anthony J. Apicella.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday morning at 11:00 in St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Branford Center Cemetery. THERE ARE NO CALLING HOURS. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 4, 2019