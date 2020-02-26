|
Barbato, Joseph A.
"Papa Joe" Barbato would sometimes joke about being "a day late and a dollar short." Well, it may have taken him a while to get it right, but Joe literally found his sweet spot in life at age 62 when he became Madison's Good Humor Man. For the next 25 years Papa Joe was, in the words of one local fan, "Like Santa Claus in summer" as he and his canine sidekicks—Maggie, Belle, Hope and Bailey—brought joy and Toasted Almond bars to thousands of children at play on the ball fields and beaches, parades and playgrounds, and byways and band concerts of downtown Madison. And every year kids could celebrate Christmas in October as Joe gave away his leftover stock for free before putting his vintage Good Humor Truck in storage for the winter. For over two decades, this Citizen of the Year honoree was one of Madison's most beloved celebrities, ending his career on the first annual Papa Joe Appreciation Day. Not bad for a self-described "low ball hitter and high ball drinker."
Joe grew up in New Haven and starred in basketball and baseball at Hillhouse High School. In 1948, he was named to all-state teams in both sports, accolades that 62 years later earned him induction into the Hillhouse Sports Hall of Fame. As a 16 year old, he received a tryout with the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field where he was awed by the presence of Pee Wee Reese, Eddie Stanky and the legendary Jackie Robinson. The Dodgers didn't draft him, but the Detroit Tigers recognized his talent. Joe played 2nd base for Detroit's triple A affiliate for several seasons until one day he wrote home: "Mom, they're starting to throw curveballs. I'll be home soon." Not long after, Joe joined the army and thought he was done with baseball.
But the army had other ideas. Joe was named the player/manager of the army base's baseball team stationed in San Juan, Puerto Rico. In 1955, Joe's army team won the U.S. Army's Caribbean Championship and he was voted MVP. Because of his evident athletic prowess, the base commander put Joe in charge of all the recreational activities on the base. There was just one problem: Joe was an expert in baseball and basketball… and not much else. But his new job "beat peeling potatoes," so Joe and his wife Nancy went to the library and took out books on swimming, boxing, soccer, and archery. With that bit of research, Joe got up to speed quicker than he could turn a double play.
After an honorable discharge from the army, Joe spent over two decades in the insurance business. He became a College Board certified basketball referee and was one of the founding members of the New Haven Tap-Off Club.
Joe satisfied his need to compete on the golf course. At his best he was a two handicap, which was a minor miracle because Joe was not known for hitting it straight. He escaped the woods so many times his opponents took to calling him "Black & Decker Barbato." Joe and his son racked up 10 straight father/son championships at Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange.
After sampling several different lines of work over the years, one day on a whim Joe answered an ad for driving a Good Humor truck. Serving ice cream to kids—it was love at first bite.
Every year on Read Aloud Day in Madison's elementary schools, Joe hammed it up as he performed his favorite poem, "Casey at the Bat." And as a Little League coach he made good use of his poetic talents as he instructed his players: "You have to learn before you get older, you can't hit the ball with the bat on your shoulder." Papa Joe took his own advice—he went out swinging.
Papa Joe leaves two daughters, Linsley Barbato (Wally Grigo) and Andrea Panullo (Wayne Panullo) of Madison, and a son, Joe Barbato (Sharon Tabasco) of St. Petersburg, Florida. He was blessed with nine grandchildren. Daniella, Christina and Francesca Panullo; Gina, Julia, Olivia (Lulu), Nicholas and Joe Barbato; and Sam Grigo.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Swan Funeral Home, 825 Boston Post Rd., Madison, CT. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the North Madison Congregational Church, 1271 Durham Rd., Madison, CT. Burial will follow in West Cemetery, Madison.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 27, 2020