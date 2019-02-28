|
Carroll, Jr., Joseph A.
Joseph Anthony Carroll, Jr., 71, of Westbrook, formerly of Wallingford, died unexpectedly Feb. 24, 2019.
He was born in Meriden, raised in Tracy, and a son of the late Joseph and Helen Carroll. He was a U.S. Army Veteran during the Vietnam Era.He is survived by his loving children, Lauren Carroll and Joseph Carroll III; his special grandson Jonathan Maroney; his sister, Sharon Reifer; his niece and nephew Mark and Kathy Miller; the mother of his children, Suzanne Barber, and his close friend, Chuck Hart.His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Saturday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A service with military honors will be held in the funeral home at 12 p.m. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 28, 2019