DiBenedetto, Joseph A.

Joseph A. DiBenedetto, 63, of Guilford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Arden House, Hamden with his mother and wife by his side. He was the loving husband of Cynthia F. Rowe-DiBenedetto. Joe was born in New Haven on January 24, 1956 and was the son of Clara Cecarelli DiBenedetto and the late Joseph A. DiBenedetto. He was a CNC Operator for United Aluminum, North Haven. Joe loved music, traveling, people, good-times and life. Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

The visiting hours will be Friday morning from 9:30 to 11:30 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Pio of Pietrelcina at Church of St. Vincent DePaul, 80 Taylor Avenue, East Haven at 12:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 28, 2019